SHERIDAN — As numerous local businesses advertise job openings, Sheridan County’s unemployment rate has stayed remarkably steady — even increasing slightly from 4.9% in May to 5.1% in June.
Why are unemployment numbers staying steady while job openings are prevalent? There isn’t any one answer, according to David Bullard, senior economist with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
“That’s a phenomenon we’ve seen nationally and statewide,” Bullard said. “We don’t really have the data to provide a definitive answer, but there are a number of possibilities.”
There could be a mismatch between unemployed people’s skills and the skills needed for the available jobs, Bullard said. A lack of available housing could prevent people from moving into the community and filling available positions. Potential employees may be unable to access affordable childcare or may be concerned about the safety of entering the workforce as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.
It is also possible people have been less motivated to pursue jobs due to increased unemployment benefits from the federal government, Bullard said. Those benefits ended in June so the July unemployment numbers, set to be released Aug. 23, will provide a glimpse of how much those benefits have been contributing to unemployment rates.
“The fact is we can't pinpoint one single reason for the large number of available jobs — it is likely a combination of many factors,” said Ty Stockton, communications manager for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
As of June 2021, Sheridan County had an unemployment rate of 5.1%. This is slightly better than the statewide average of 5.6%. As of June, the county had 849 unemployed individuals, according to DWS.
The county’s unemployment rate increased slightly from 4.9% — and 818 unemployed individuals — in May, according to Bullard. This increase, which was shared by numerous counties in the state, is a reflection of a common early summer trend.
“It is not unusual to see unemployment come up in June,” Bullard said. “It is related to young people getting out of school and looking for work. When they start looking for work, they are immediately counted among the unemployed even if they are only looking for a week or two. So that increase isn’t necessarily surprising or unexpected.”
While unemployment increased slightly from May to June, it has decreased from June 2020, when 5.4% of the county’s population — or 885 residents — were unemployed, Bullard said.
Statewide, the unemployment rate has dropped 1.7% over the last year from 7.3% to 5.6%. The total unemployed number has dropped from 21,849 in June 2020 to 16,825 in June 2021.
“After the COVID outbreak last year, we are seeing things recover little by little,” Bullard said. “Things have been fairly stable since then.”
That’s good news for the state, Bullard said, but as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, it’s anybody’s guess how things will proceed from here.
“Unemployment is unpredictable as the pandemic situation continues to evolve,” Bullard said. “Over the last year, we saw larger ups and downs than we had ever seen before in a very short period of time. While we hope we won’t have to go through that again, it’s hard to see where things might go from this point forward.”