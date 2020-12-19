SHERIDAN — School consolidation, while considered during conversations on how to reduce the drastic education funding deficit in Wyoming, is not a format many leaders recommend. Logistics, not to mention the lack of effective change to a school’s bottom line, prove difficult — issues local legislator Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, knows from experience.
“That creates a lot of hard feelings once you consolidate those school districts,” Crago said.
Crago, a lawyer, mentioned the merging of school districts encompassing Buffalo and Kaycee schools as one not conducive to money savings or effective for student abilities.
“It creates some unintended consequences regarding expectations by those smaller schools versus the larger schools,” Crago said.
He mediated a potential lawsuit between Kaycee and Buffalo recently because students in Kaycee felt they were being underserved in the now-joint school district.
“And I’m not sure that they weren’t,” Crago said of Kaycee students being underserved. “Their class offerings are different, everything is different down there than it is in Buffalo.
“I’ve seen that firsthand what can happen if you consolidate little schools with big schools,” he said. “If there are cost savings, we have to make sure and decide that on a case-by-case basis. I’m sure there are school districts where consolidation would be beneficial and would save money, but I can tell you there are probably also places where consolidation will actually create the opposite effect and cost us a lot of money.”
Crago likened the district issues to Clearmont, who holds a slightly smaller population than Kaycee but has been considered in potential school district mergers. Right now, the legislator said, Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School is likely functioning adequately with less offerings than Sheridan County School District 2, which encompasses all schools in the city of Sheridan and Story.
“They probably don’t have all the same offerings that the kids at Sheridan 2 have, and they’re OK with that,” Crago said. “But once you roll them into the same school district — say they get consolidated with (Sheridan County School Districts) one or two — they’re going to expect everything that the kids have in those other school districts, which right now, they don’t.”
And according to Wyoming School Board Association Executive Director Brian Farmer, it does not save the amount of money needed to close the gap on the gaping deficit for the state. While teachers’ salaries and benefits make up most of a school district’s budget, Wyoming teachers are not even in the top 10 highest paid in the nation, according to Farmer, and administration takes up minimal space on the overall budget.
“Administrators make up less than 4% of the budget,” Farmer said during a Thursday webinar regarding school finance. “That’s all administrators in the system.”
According to the Legislative Services Office via Farmer, consolidating school districts would save around $8.1 million, which results in approximately 0.7% of the overall school financing budget for the state.
“There’s many ideas out there of what we cut, but if we say, ‘State, cut 10%’ and you say OK, let’s cut all activities...all administrators...we’re still not to 10%. Add in that school district consolidation, we’re still not to 10%,” he said.
Farmer added all of the above ideas plus purchasing cuts would possibly bring the state to a 10% cut of the budget, but not without negative implications.
“That’s not realistic, so how does it happen? It’s people. It’s people within the system,” Farmer said. “Realistically, to do this in a way that says let’s not hurt the classrooms is unrealistic. It is going to impact classrooms, it’s to what degree do we want that to impact the classroom. And that’s really that basket of goods discussion.”
The basket of goods is part of the funding model adopted by the Wyoming Legislature for education that requires school districts to teach a core curriculum.
The Legislature’s School Finance Recalibration Committee meets Monday and Tuesday to finalize decisions on the findings from the Picus Odden and Associates study completed this year. The committee meeting is available to watch via YouTube starting at 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.