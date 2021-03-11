LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sheridan County at the completion of the 2020 fall semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BGS (Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); and MS (Master of Science).
Big Horn: Carrie Heid, MS
Dayton: Ian Wade Ostler, BS; Zachary Carl Weller BA
Sheridan: Davis E. Alden, BSCE; Cheyenne Archuleta, BA; Variya Baldwin, BSN; Lyndon Bare, BS; Elizabeth Jean Christensen, BSN; Kathryn Condos, MS; Dontae Crow, BA; Cody Englert, BA; Jessica Gilbert, double BS; Emma Groteluschen, MS; Allison Harper, BSN; Sonja Hazel Moen Harrower, MS; Sidney A. Jensen, BSCS and CERT; Anthony R. Kassen, BS; Shaye C. Livingston, BS; Molly Kay Mann, BS; Maria Montano, BA; Regan A. Palmer, BGS; Lyn Phipps, BSN; Nury Quevedo, BSN; Scott W. Stults, CERT; Kaycen S. Townsend, BSN; Jon Austin Ulibarri, BA; Uliana V. Van Houten, BS; Tanner Caleb Warder, BS; Jody Lynn Yelton, BSB
Story: Autumndawn Cooley, BS