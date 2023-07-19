SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists 16 students from Sheridan County on the 2023 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Students earning a spot on the Provost’s Honor Roll include:
Banner: Kael Kennedy and Rachel Petersburg.
Ranchester: Michael Harvey
Sheridan: Bree O. Aksamit, Finn Bede, Nolan P. Billings, Mollie A. Caiola, Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Shelby L. Connolly, Shyan Davidson, Madison Garneau, Threhaa Knutson, Mckailyn Elizabeth Malles, Kelsie L. Tarver, Alicia Thoney and Karsyn Ulibarri