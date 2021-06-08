School room stock
SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists 43 students from Sheridan County on the 2021 spring semester president’s honor roll.

The president's honor roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are:

Banner

Grace E. Gustafson, Noah Colin Gustafson and Rachel Petersburg.

Big Horn

Mullen Graham, Sydney L. Schmidt and Cierra Switzer.

Dayton

Jacob Marker

Parkman

Adam Henderson

Ranchester

Jenna V. Keller

Sheridan

Kristina Nicole Angeloff, Blayne Baker, Colton Bates, Kailee E. Becking, Walker Billings, Cheyna Bradshaw, Kelly J. Buchanan, Parker J. Christensen, Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Marissa Hailey Coon, Robert D. Culver, Kyle M. Custis, Lydia Rose Gilbert, Heather Joy Heath, Emily Hooge, Emmalee Hoopes, Benjamin Lecholat, Taylor G. Lee, Alexandria Samantha Lewallen, Katie M. Ligocki, Amanda Lindberg, Caige D. McComb, Blaze J. Mickelson, William M. Pelissier, Casey G. Prior, Sergio Rios Vasquez, Brenden M. Schatz, Joseph Shassetz, Kimberly K. Solti, Mindy M. Songer, Alicia Thoney, McKenzi E. Turner, Kaitlin Corina Vieira and Grace A. Von Krosigk.

