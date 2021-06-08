SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists 43 students from Sheridan County on the 2021 spring semester president’s honor roll.
The president's honor roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students are:
Banner
Grace E. Gustafson, Noah Colin Gustafson and Rachel Petersburg.
Big Horn
Mullen Graham, Sydney L. Schmidt and Cierra Switzer.
Dayton
Jacob Marker
Parkman
Adam Henderson
Ranchester
Jenna V. Keller
Sheridan
Kristina Nicole Angeloff, Blayne Baker, Colton Bates, Kailee E. Becking, Walker Billings, Cheyna Bradshaw, Kelly J. Buchanan, Parker J. Christensen, Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Marissa Hailey Coon, Robert D. Culver, Kyle M. Custis, Lydia Rose Gilbert, Heather Joy Heath, Emily Hooge, Emmalee Hoopes, Benjamin Lecholat, Taylor G. Lee, Alexandria Samantha Lewallen, Katie M. Ligocki, Amanda Lindberg, Caige D. McComb, Blaze J. Mickelson, William M. Pelissier, Casey G. Prior, Sergio Rios Vasquez, Brenden M. Schatz, Joseph Shassetz, Kimberly K. Solti, Mindy M. Songer, Alicia Thoney, McKenzi E. Turner, Kaitlin Corina Vieira and Grace A. Von Krosigk.