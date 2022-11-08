Candidates whose names appear in italics and underlined won their race in the general election based on the unofficial results. The letters in parentheses indicate the candidate's party — (R) Republican, (D) Democrat, (L) Libertarian and (C) Constitution.
The following are unofficial election results with 29 of 29 precincts reporting in Sheridan County and with absentee ballots. Results for statewide offices include statewide numbers rather than only local votes tallied.
U.S. House of Representatives
Harriet Hageman (R) — 132,172
Lynette Greybull (D) — 47,241
Richard Brubaker (L) — 5,420
Marissa Joy Selvig (C) — 4,503
Mark Gordon (R) — 143,664
Theresa A. Livingston (D) — 30,676
Jared J. Baldes (L) — 8,154
Kristi Racines (R) — 161,508
Superintendent of public instruction
Megan Degenfelder (R) — 142,511
Sergio A. Maldanodo (D) — 43,251
Ken Pendergraft (R) — 2,102
Martha J. Wright (D) — 1,134
Mark Jennings (R) — 2,912
House District 40 (Sheridan County results)
Cyrus Western (R) — 3,631
Sheridan County commissioner
Christi Burgess Haswell (R) — 8,523
Allen Thompson (R) — 8,644
Dianna Bennett (R) — 10,033
Levi Dominguez (R) — 10,619
Eda Schunk Thompson (R) — 10,643
Sheridan County treasurer
Sheridan County clerk of district court
Retain Judge Shelley A. Cundiff
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Julia T. (Julie) Gerlach — 3,704
Elaine Olafson Henry (Garber) — 3,951
Judith E. McDowell — 3,186
Sheridan County School District 1
William (Bill) Adsit — 821
Sheridan County School District 2
Stephanie Stalker — 2,184
Sheridan County School District 3
Conservation District — RURAL
Conservation District — URBAN
Conservation District — AT-LARGE
Annie Addlesperger — 8,992
Constitutional Amendment A (local results — authorizes Legislature to allow local governments to invest funds in stocks)
Constitutional Amendment B (raises the retirement age for judges)
Countywide One-Cent Sales Tax