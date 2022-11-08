8-19-22 Election Photos 003.jpg
Buy Now

Election volunteers pass out the coveted "I Voted," stickers at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to voters after casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Candidates whose names appear in italics and underlined won their race in the general election based on the unofficial results. The letters in parentheses indicate the candidate's party — (R) Republican, (D) Democrat, (L) Libertarian and (C) Constitution. 

The following are unofficial election results with 29 of 29 precincts reporting in Sheridan County and with absentee ballots. Results for statewide offices include statewide numbers rather than only local votes tallied.

Recommended for you