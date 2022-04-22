SHERIDAN — The first Unplug event of 2022 will take place April 28 from 5-6 p.m. and focus on herons.
Julie Rieder of Science Kids will lead the family-friendly event celebrating the return of Great Blue Herons from their winter migration.
Rieder, an ecologist, will share stories about the fascinating lives of herons while attendees observe the majestic yet lumbering birds as the prep their rookery to rear the next generation.
Those planning to attend are asked to dress for the weather and bring water. Limited binoculars will be available. The group will meet and park at Sportsman's Warehouse.
For additional information, contact Rieder at 307-429-2767 or julie-rieder@science-kids.org.