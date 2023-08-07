Water_CH 003.jpg
High waters hide the rock structures that create pools and riffles in the Little Goose Creek near the pedestrian bridge at Kendrick Park Thursday, June 15, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids will host its next Unplug event Thursday. 

From 6-7 p.m. at Kendrick Park, participants will learn about mud, bugs and fish from experts in the field. Bring water shoes and get ready to cool off in the creek.

