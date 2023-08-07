SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids will host its next Unplug event Thursday.
From 6-7 p.m. at Kendrick Park, participants will learn about mud, bugs and fish from experts in the field. Bring water shoes and get ready to cool off in the creek.
The mud portion will be offered by Carrie Rogaczewski, Sheridan County Conservation District Manager. The bugs portion will be offered by Emily Emond of Science Kids and Department of Environmental Quality's Jason Martineau. The fish portion will be offered by Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Gordon Edwards.