07-12-21 Homebrew fest 1 DSC_0118.JPG
Buy Now

Pat Lederer, a member of the BigHorn Homebrew Club, gives Steve Crayton a taste of one of his two entries in the annual Untapped Homebrew Fest held Saturday, July 10, 2021, in downtown Sheridan. In its third year, organizers were pleased to report the event drew a record crowd.

 Dennis Mansfield | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Kick off your Rodeo week with the WYO Theater and Bighorn Homebrew Club when they and Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning present the Fifth Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival July 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Stroll over to Brundage between Main and Brooks Street and enjoy this unique brew fest featuring the finest homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming.

Recommended for you