SHERIDAN — Kick off your Rodeo week with the WYO Theater and Bighorn Homebrew Club when they and Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning present the Fifth Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival July 8 from noon to 4 p.m.
Stroll over to Brundage between Main and Brooks Street and enjoy this unique brew fest featuring the finest homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming.
Opening with the Big Horn Alphorns the festivities will feature great music including au fer rouge, We’re Here for the Beer Polka Band and Mark Paninos along with the perfect beer accompaniment, pizza from PeteZa and burritos and kolaches from Glazed & Confused!. Attendees can vote for their favorite beer with the winner of the “Denny Gresham People’s Choice Award” receiving $250 cash and major bragging rights. The winner of “Best in Show” as voted on by Luminous Brewhouse judges will have the opportunity for their beer to be brewed and offered at Luminous along with their own $250 cash prize.
Tickets are on sale now and available at the WYO Theater box office or online at wyotheater.com.