SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Bighorn Homebrew Club will present the fourth annual Untapped Homebrew Festival July 9 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event, which will take place on Brundage Street between Main and Brooks streets, will offer homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming.
Opening with the Big Horn Alphorns the festivities will feature music from the Rollin7s, We’re Here for the Beer Polka Band and Mark Paninos. PeteZa! food truck will also be on site.
Attendees can vote for their favorite beer with the winner of the “Denny Gresham People’s Choice Award” receiving $200 cash and bragging rights. The winner of “Best in Show,” as voted on by Luminous Brewhouse judges, will have the opportunity for their beer to be brewed and offered at Luminous along with their own $200 cash prize.
Tickets for the brewfest cost $25 per person.
For tickets or additional information, see wyotheater.com.