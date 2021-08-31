SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming's School of Energy Resources will host a "Pathways to Net-Zero" workshop in Sheridan Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.
This workshop will be a discussion with representatives from the Sheridan community, focused on exploring Sheridan’s goals, needs and concerns in achieving a net-zero energy mix.
It is part of a larger project funded by the Department of Energy and will be used to provide feedback to DOE regarding:
• how the Sheridan community envisions its relationship to energy in the future
• what resources the people of Sheridan need
• what will it look like for Sheridan to thrive in the future
The workshop will be facilitated by Jessica Western and refreshments will be provided. The event will take place at Sheridan College, located at 1 Whitney Way.
TO RSVP for the event, see uwyo.edu/ser/events/event-registration.html.