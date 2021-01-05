Updated: Jan. 5, 2020, at 5:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN — A portion of Sheridan County lost power Tuesday morning, though some customers had service restored by about 1 p.m. others waited until late afternoon before they could turn on their devices, appliances and other essentials.
According to the Montana-Dakota Utilities website, approximately 2,053 customers were without power as of 11:07 a.m. By 1 p.m., 454 remained without power. MDU restored service to all customers by Tuesday evening.
The outage included areas on the south side of Sheridan as well as southern Sheridan County, such as Big Horn, Story and Banner.
According to the MDU website, the estimated time for restoration of service to the areas still without power was approximately six and a half hours at about 1 p.m. Those areas included customers around Big Horn Highway 335 to Highway 87, The Powder Horn and nearer the Bighorn Mountains. Montana-Dakota Utilities officials said a pole will need to be replaced on the transmission line serving the Big Horn substation.
Big Horn schools had an early release due to the outage, with bus routes starting at 1:30 p.m. Those students who could not go home due to lack of child care remained at the schools and regular bus routes were served at 4 p.m.