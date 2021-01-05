Updated: Jan. 5, 2020, at 1:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN — A portion of Sheridan County lost power Tuesday morning, though some customers had service restored by about 1 p.m.
According to the Montana-Dakota Utilities website, approximately 2,053 customers were without power as of 11:07 a.m. By 1 p.m., 454 remained without power.
The outage included areas on the south side of Sheridan as well as southern Sheridan County, such as Big Horn, Story and Banner.
According to the MDU website, the estimated time for restoration of service to the areas still without power was approximately six and a half hours. Those areas include customers around Big Horn Highway 335 to Highway 87, The Powder Horn and nearer the Bighorn Mountains. Montana-Dakota Utilities officials said a pole will need to be replaced on the transmission line serving the Big Horn substation.
Big Horn schools will have an early release due to the outage, with bus routes starting at 1:30 p.m. Those students who cannot go home due to lack of child care will remain at the school and the regular bus routes will be served at 4 p.m.