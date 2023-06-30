eggs farm stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming WIC Program, operated by the Wyoming Department of Health, helps many Wyoming families with free nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals.

The Wyoming WIC Program serves women who are pregnant or new moms, infants and children up to age 5. WIC features free, easy-to-use benefit cards participants can take to local stores to get nutritious foods at no cost. Some WIC families also are eligible for infant formula benefits. 

