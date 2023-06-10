SHERIDAN — In an effort to appeal to more potential members, local nonprofit Uprising is rebranding its youth committee to Youth Empowerment Program, or YEP. The program exists for local middle through high school students to meet and learn about topics such as online safety and healthy relationships, while building leadership skills and making friends.
Executive Director of Uprising Terri Markham said the committee began meeting two years ago and has had around five steady members, but Markham would like to see it grow and be able to reach more youth in the community.
“We’re trying to work with the youth to come up with a plan to sort of rebrand and remarket that youth committee to try to gain new members,” Markham said. “We thought YEP was a really cute, fun little word to describe us and the other big thing that we're doing is just trying to structure a little bit more, so we'll actually start having biweekly meetings.”
Markham said YEP’s biweekly meetings begin June 21 at Calamity Books, continuing to meet from 3-5 p.m. every other Wednesday into the summer.
“We’ll have a neutral meeting space instead of our office, so it’ll be a little more community based, and we’ll have youth hangout time,” Markham said. “Every meeting there will be either a discussion or an activity or a little teaching moment about something that will hopefully keep them safe and get stuff on their radar… We want to create spaces for them to be their authentic selves.”
While each meeting focuses largely on discussion and education on topics impacting local youth, members of the program also have opportunities to help plan relationship-building events to enjoy with their peers like open mic nights, skate nights and movie nights. All of this is joined by fundraising events, public speaking opportunities, skill-building workshops and more.
Nora Markham, 12, has been part of the youth committee since its inception and said she enjoys the leadership opportunities it has provided for her.
“It opens you up to the community, it helps you make more friends and learn how to be safe on the internet and things like that,” Nora said. “We do teach and learn at the meetings but we also teach out in the community, so it helps you to learn how to show other people how it all works.”
Madeline Walk, 11, is participating in YEP for the first time this year and said she enjoys the ability to congregate in a safe, shared space to make friends.
“It helps me make friends. I like doing it just for fun, we do a lot of fun activities and I like to get involved in the community,” Madeline said.
More information on YEP and how to get involved can be found at uprisingwyo.org.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.