Lilly Seaman skates backward with friends, from right, Kaysyn Ramirez, Jayden Geertz and Sophia Watters, on the Whitney Rink during Uprising's teen skate night Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

 Margaret O'Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — In an effort to appeal to more potential members, local nonprofit Uprising is rebranding its youth committee to Youth Empowerment Program, or YEP. The program exists for local middle through high school students to meet and learn about topics such as online safety and healthy relationships, while building leadership skills and making friends.

Executive Director of Uprising Terri Markham said the committee began meeting two years ago and has had around five steady members, but Markham would like to see it grow and be able to reach more youth in the community.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

