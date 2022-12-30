12-30 hand job bill Massage01web.jpg
A local massage parlor advertises for foot massages Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham asked local legislators to resurrect a 2021 proposed bill making it illegal to perform illicit massage — or sexual contact — under Wyoming's Statute addressing prostitution.

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Local advocates of eradicating human trafficking asked local legislators to reintroduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session.

Uprising — a nonprofit focused on empowering communities, volunteers and donors to confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education and outreach — Executive Director Terri Markham recently asked local legislators to reintroduce a bill going through the Wyoming Legislature that would make certain sexual acts illegal.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

