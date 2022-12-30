SHERIDAN — Local advocates of eradicating human trafficking asked local legislators to reintroduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session.
Uprising — a nonprofit focused on empowering communities, volunteers and donors to confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education and outreach — Executive Director Terri Markham recently asked local legislators to reintroduce a bill going through the Wyoming Legislature that would make certain sexual acts illegal.
“This is all about addressing what we call illicit massage parlor trafficking,” Markham said. “Illicit massage businesses are existent all throughout Wyoming. They are massage parlors that offer services beyond what a massage parlor should offer. We do have one even here in Sheridan County.”
The 2021 bill, House Bill 261-Prostitution amendments, targets illicit massage businesses, making them illegal. Specifically, it adds language of “sexual contact” to the already-included definition of sexual intrusion as soliciting an act of prostitution. Those convicted of this crime face possible imprisonment of not more than six months and fines of not more than $750.
The 2021 bill was not considered for introduction after discussion among legislators, according to Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, indicated the bill could potentially punish victims instead of perpetrators.
“These businesses, there’s a lot of stigma around them and a lot of belief that it’s just consenting adults and who cares if someone wants to pay for someone to go there for sexual acts,” Markham said. “What a lot of people don’t realize is that the women working in those are actually victims of human trafficking.” Markham said.
Markham agreed the bill may seemingly arrest victims of overall prostitution crimes rather than the bigger perpetrators, but she also said training with local and statewide law enforcement agencies should alleviate some of that burden.
“A big part of our law enforcement training trains on illicit massage businesses,” Markham said. “I know for a fact there are areas of our state that have been launching these investigations.”
Markham said she has completed several law enforcement trainings throughout the state to help target the correct perpetrator. When investigations discover the illicit massage acts at a business, Wyoming State Statute has nothing on the books specifying those acts are illegal, therefore not allowing law enforcement to make the proper arrests.
In situations this bill addresses, a main prostitution ring out of Flushing, New York, confiscates foreign women’s passports after they travel here from impoverished contries, Markham said, and ships them out across the United States to massage parlors owned by pimps. Those pimps then require the prostitutes to perform illicit massage on customers, thus making the victim — the person performing the massage — the perpetrator.
The bigger trafficking issue, Markham said, are when parlors are discovered and shut down, the pimps send the prostitutes back to New York and the victims are shipped elsewhere in the United States. A proposed bill would help eradicate the perpetual issue within Wyoming’s borders.
Legislators asked, although imperfect, if Markham would rather revise the legislation to ensure law enforcement officers don’t punish the victims or reintroduce it in the 2022 session as-is. Markham said starting with the current legislation would be most helpful.
“The easiest thing to do would be to pass it as it is with this language,” Markham said.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.