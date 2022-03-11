SHERIDAN — Local anti-human-trafficking nonprofit Uprising released its 2021 Impact Report this week, demonstrating the organization’s expanding community partnerships, prevention programs and professional trainings.
The highlight of the report, Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham said, is the increase in training and education programming Uprising has been able to organize this year.
“We’re becoming the go-to. When people think of human trafficking and exploitation training, they think of Uprising,” Markham said.
Markham explained the past year saw growth in both of Uprising’s two main branches: working directly with youth for trafficking prevention and providing training for adult professionals and community members.
According to the year-in-review report, Uprising trained more than 500 professionals, parents and community members in 2021. However, the report states Uprising plans to break that record in 2022 by hosting the Greater Rockies Immersive Training on Exploitation and Trafficking in Sheridan this May, allowing the organization to train more professionals than ever before in an interactive, interdisciplinary training.
Uprising is also rolling out a new volunteer application and onboarding system, Markham said, which will allow people anywhere in Wyoming to begin training and start leading human trafficking awareness education in their communities. Markham explained this new program will grow Uprising’s footprint to allow awareness initiatives to pop up across the state.
But Markham is particularly proud of Uprising’s direct prevention work with youth in 2021. The organization trained about 700 youth last year, the impact report states, work that Markham said goes to the heart of Uprising’s mission.
“When we started Uprising, our main goal was widespread prevention education for youth,” Markham explained.
In the last year, Uprising has formed partnerships with other local organizations to serve youth in different and engaging environments.
For instance, when CHAPS Equine Assisted Services Executive Director Kristen Marcus saw Markham give a presentation about her work at Uprising during a local rotary club meeting, she thought: “Wow, the horses could totally do that.”
Since then, Marcus and Uprising have teamed up to create a program called Pony Prevention, in which students ages 8 to 13 learn about consent, boundary-setting, healthy relationships and emotional regulation by engaging in activities with CHAPS horses. In one activity, for example, students guide a horse through an obstacle course without a bridle or any other means of leading the horse, Marcus said, and students must respect the horse’s decision to stop participating in the activity at any time.
“That’s a really, really good visual representation of consent because the horse is allowed to say no,” Marcus said.
Marcus said she and Uprising are planning to host another Pony Prevention class with Tongue River Middle School students this June and hope to reach multiple age groups and demographics, including students on the Crow Reservation, with the classes.
The Sheridan County YMCA, too, recently partnered with Uprising. YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday said Uprising and the Y partnered to train children in the upper grades of the Y’s kindergarten through fifth grade after-school program in online safety. The facility also hosted Uprising’s public parent trainings.
“Our most recent addition to this partnership is a summer camp to further the concepts and safety precautions youth need today to navigate the expansive online world,” Cassiday said.
Finally, Markham said Uprising also partnered with SAGE Community Arts in 2021. Although Uprising and the art nonprofit may seem like strange partners, SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson said the two organizations have a lot in common, including a shared dedication to serving youth.
“It might seem unlikely to have an anti-human-trafficking group [working with SAGE], but as we got talking we found that there’s so many ideas and connections that we have,” Benson said.
This year, Benson said Uprising and SAGE worked together to provide spaces and activities including an Open Mic Night for youth to socialize and express themselves.
Uprising and SAGE staff will work together to organize trafficking-survivor-led art therapy workshops in many mediums — from choreo-poetry to plein air painting — this year as well as a culminating Survivor Art Series in 2023, Benson said.
Markham said she is proud — if a little surprised — Uprising reached so many youth this year and has plans to reach more in 2022. Although Uprising’s goal was always to work directly with youth, Markham said she thought it would take longer for that to happen. She’s glad to see the organization’s vision come to fruition after just two years in operation.
“I guess that goes to show that it was a needed service that we were providing,” Markham said.