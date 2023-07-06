SHERIDAN — Local anti-human trafficking nonprofit Uprising organized a Community Heroes Camp to help local children understand the importance of safe relationships and protecting themselves online.

The camp is being held this week at the Sheridan County YMCA and is superhero themed. It’s split into two different groups — one for ages 8 through 10 and one for ages 11 through 13. Through various conversations and activities with camp leaders, youth discover how to identify their own emotions, understand consent, keep personal information private online and facilitate healthy relationships with the people in their lives.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

