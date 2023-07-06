SHERIDAN — Local anti-human trafficking nonprofit Uprising organized a Community Heroes Camp to help local children understand the importance of safe relationships and protecting themselves online.
The camp is being held this week at the Sheridan County YMCA and is superhero themed. It’s split into two different groups — one for ages 8 through 10 and one for ages 11 through 13. Through various conversations and activities with camp leaders, youth discover how to identify their own emotions, understand consent, keep personal information private online and facilitate healthy relationships with the people in their lives.
Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham said both groups learn about the same basic concepts, but the programming differs slightly based on age appropriateness. She said the five children in the older age group tend to have more nuanced discussions about the topics presented at camp, whereas the 14 kids in the younger group take a more introductory approach to certain conversations.
“When we're talking about healthy relationships with younger kids, oftentimes they're talking about their friends or their family. When we start having those conversations with the older kids, a lot of times they start talking to me about boyfriends or girlfriends,” Markham said. “The conversations tend to look a little bit different, but really the activities and the topics that we're bringing to both groups are the same.”
She said throughout the week, campers use their “superhero vision” to identify red flags and green flags in their relationships, talk about their boundary “shields” and learn to trust their gut feelings if someone’s behavior makes them feel uncomfortable.
“It’s bringing prevention to kids to try to prevent any sort of potential exploitation … really, we wanted it to be information that was delivered in a really empowering way. It empowers them to better protect themselves and to look out for their friends and their community,” Markham said.
Markham said the camp is useful because it adds to the conversations parents have at home with their children about safety. She said hearing guidance from community leaders in a collaborative group setting can help improve how much information kids retain. Parents are also encouraged to ask their children about what they learn at camp, and to continue opening up discussions at home about the topics.
In the future, Markham said Uprising hopes to develop more summer camps similar to the Community Heroes program. Other organizations in the state have also approached the nonprofit about utilizing the Community Heroes curriculum for children in their own communities.
Charlie Falkis, who works with Uprising and helps lead the Community Heroes camp, said it’s important to normalize conversations about the dangers of various kinds of exploitation, especially in the rapidly-evolving digital age.
“When we equip the kids with information … we're taking the subject away from being very taboo,” Falkis said. “We always strive to adapt our materials to the time. I think we're going to have to continue to expand the amount of things that we talk about with the natural growth of society.”
