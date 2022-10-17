1.24.2022 - Trafficking 000.jpg

Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham stands for a photo with Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger at a city council meeting Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Sheridan City Council recognized National Human Trafficking and Awareness Month at the meeting.

 Courtesy photo | Uprising

SHERIDAN — Uprising presents its first event fundraiser, “Ball of the Wild” Oct. 27 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. 

From 6-10 p.m., Uprising will provide dinner, live music and dancing, and live and silent auctions to raise money for the nonprofit. 

