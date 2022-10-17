SHERIDAN — Uprising presents its first event fundraiser, “Ball of the Wild” Oct. 27 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
From 6-10 p.m., Uprising will provide dinner, live music and dancing, and live and silent auctions to raise money for the nonprofit.
Tylor and the Train Robbers and Danno Simpson will provide the live music, while Bonafide will cater the wild game dinner and tasting stations.
Non-game options are also available.
Live and silent auctions will be going on throughout the evening.
Chic and dapper dress is encouraged with a “wild” themed masquerade.
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.