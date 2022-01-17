SHERIDAN — Uprising will host a number of events aimed at recognizing National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
On Jan. 19, the local organization will participate in Black Tooth Bingo at 7 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit's mission.
A parent and caregiver class about human trafficking will take place Jan. 20 at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library beginning at 5 p.m. A second class will also take place at the library in Buffalo from 6-7:30 p.m.
Uprising will also host Bunco for Benefits Jan. 25 at the Tasting Library beginning at 6 p.m.
Uprising exists to confront human trafficking through awareness, education and outreach. For more information, see uprisingwyo.org.