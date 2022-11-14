SHERIDAN — Local nonprofit Uprising recently honored a few individuals and agencies at the Ball of the Wild for their work in confronting human trafficking this year.
According to nonprofit leaders, the event that took place Oct. 27 raised more than $50,000 and the organization will receive a $15,000 matching grant from the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation.
Uprising exists to confront human trafficking through awareness, education and outreach.
"Nothing makes us prouder than knowing we have so much support for the important work we do," the organization said in a social media statement. "We are committed to utilizing every dollar raised to further educate, train, and prevent human trafficking in Wyoming and beyond."
The following individuals were honored at the event.
Upstanding Volunteer 2022
Uprising board Chair Alexandra Johnson honored Faithe Holland as the Upstanding Volunteer for 2022. Holland has been a dedicated volunteer and member of Uprising's youth committee for the past two years. She has volunteered more than 160 hours and the Uprising team has been excited to watch her grow in her leadership skills and confidence.
Past board member and current donor Jacomien Mars honored Alex Lee, with Lee Heating & Cooling, as the 2022 Upstanding Donor. Lee has been a consistent Uprising donor since its inception in 2019. Not only has he consistently financially supported the cause, but he has also helped to educate his own staff about human trafficking.
Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham honored the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office with the 2022 Upstanding Partner award. Accepting the award were Sheriff John Grossnickle and Detective Sergeant Michelle Hall. SWCSO has been proactively addressing human trafficking and seeking comprehensive training opportunities through Uprising. In 2021 sheriff's office conducted a successful multidisciplinary training and sting operation, and they are currently helping to lead the charge in addressing illicit massage trafficking in Wyoming.