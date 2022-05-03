SHERIDAN — Local human trafficking awareness and prevention organization Uprising’s first-ever Greater Rockies Immersive Training — or GRIT Conference — on Exploitation and Trafficking, began Monday, seeking to encourage collaboration between disciplines, application of skills and leadership from survivors of human trafficking, Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham said.
One of the primary challenges in the fight against human trafficking is the siloing of different disciplines, Markham said; law enforcement officers don’t always collaborate with victim advocates and health care workers and vice versa.
“There’s not a lot of sharing of information when it comes to human trafficking,” Markham said.
The GRIT Conference is intended to change that, to ensure anti-human-trafficking advocates approach — or learn to approach — the issue from a variety of perspectives, Markham said. Participants were assigned to color-coded groups at the start of the conference, groups that include a mix of professions. Markham explained these combined groups should allow professionals to share differing perspectives and create networks with other attendees in many fields responding to human trafficking.
This week, Uprising will train nearly 150 professionals — including law enforcement agents, health care workers and victim advocates — using this framework, Markham said.
Sheridan Advocacy & Resource Center Victim Advocate Shelbi Traub — one of a handful of Sheridan locals attending the conference — said this interdisciplinary approach was particularly helpful. Often, when she’s working with a client of the ARC with another agency, Traub said she is so focused on the individual and their case there is little time or energy to think differently about creative collaboration.
“It gives us an opportunity to be more broad,” Traub said of the conference.
The conference also offers interactive elements. On the final day of the conference, Markham said attendees will participate in a mock operation and recovery response exercise. Throughout the conference, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about Lisa, a fictional, 14-year-old victim of trafficking, through a virtual reality program called “Trapped: A VR Detective Story” made by Radical Empathy Education Foundation and breakout sessions. This mock case study should allow attendees to apply what they learn throughout the GRIT Conference, Markham said.
Finally, the conference centers the voices of survivors of human trafficking and exploitation. In addition to being advocates, care providers and nationally recognized consultants on human trafficking and exploitation, three of the conference’s seven session leaders are survivors of trafficking themselves. Monday’s keynote speaker Elesondra DeRomano — founder and executive director of a Toledo, Ohio, trafficking victim empowerment organization — is also a survivor.
All four speakers united during Monday night’s survivor panel to discuss how professionals in many disciplines can empower victims and survivors of trafficking. DeRomano reminded the crowd it can be incredibly difficult for survivors to recount their stories at events like GRIT while appreciating the attendees’ commitment to learning how to better serve trafficking victims.
“You have to think in different ways to do different things,” DeRomano said.