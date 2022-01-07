SHERIDAN — After dark Thursday, Dec. 30, 50 to 100 teens kicked off their shoes and laced up ice skates. Kids circled the rink on skates and played on-ice cornhole. Upbeat pop music blared. Nearby, someone warmed nacho cheese and stacked candy bars.
While a night of fun, Uprising’s teen skate night would further the organization’s human trafficking prevention and awareness goals by offering youth a safe place to hang out, Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham said. Although Uprising’s mission of raising awareness around human trafficking and a pleasant night of ice skating may seem disjointed, Markam said the two are more closely related than you might think.
Exploiters look for vulnerable people, and young people are particularly vulnerable, Markham explained. But youth can build resilience through contact with protective factors, or safe community spaces and people that could prevent or intervene in case of a crisis. Examples of protective factors include public libraries, community centers, volunteer opportunities and other safe, semi-public community spaces.
“Little things add up to keeping youth safer in [our] communities,” Markham said.
Safe events for teenagers — even one-night-only teen skate nights — are protective factors. They offer places for teens to gather and interact with their peers and trusted adults, Markham said.
Uprising’s teen skate night included an added benefit: several other community organizations were present at the event, including the Advocacy and Resource Center, CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy and Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+. The organizations set up tables of flyers, stickers and toys for the teens, but their true goal was to reach out to youth who may need their services.
Elias Collins, codirector of Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+, explained reaching out to LGBTQ+ and marginalized youth is essential to the organization’s advocacy efforts and ensures youth know they’re not alone. Similarly, Executive Director of the Advocacy and Resource Center Yvonne Swanson said the center provides services to youth, even though it’s primarily known for assisting adult victims of domestic violence.
“Violence and hurt happens in youth relationships, too,” Swanson said.
As a result, Swanson said it’s essential to make sure youth know what resources are available. These outreach events help accomplish that goal.
Faithe Holland, one member of Uprising’s Youth Committee, said the skate night offered local teenagers a fun time, while raising awareness about human trafficking and connecting youth to local resources. Although she’d never planned such a large event or even ice skated, Holland and other youth committee members were responsible for planning and marketing the event.
It became Uprising’s biggest teen event turnout ever, Markham said, and the perfect kickoff event for National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, which began Jan. 1.
After the upheaval of 2020 and 2021, Holland said she and other local teens sorely needed an evening of fun, and the teen skate night offered youth amusement and awareness at the same time.