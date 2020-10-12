Alexandra Stevenson works from home Uprising

Alexandra Stevenson works from home on Uprising's new campaign to encourage online safety for children Friday, May 1, 2020.

SHERIDAN — Uprising will host an educational summit about human trafficking and exploitation this week. 

From 1-4 p.m. Oct. 17, Uprising, a nonprofit focusing on confronting human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education and outreach, will host a local survivor of human trafficking, Ashley Garcia, in alignment with a worldwide A21 event. A21 is an organization dedicated to abolishing human trafficking. 

Local community members will view a one-hour broadcasting stream from A21, Garcia will share her experience and Uprising will present on prevention efforts across the state and in Sheridan County. The event culminates in Rady Davis, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper sharing what human trafficking looks like in Wyoming. 

The event will be hosted at the Summit Nazarene Church, located at 907 Bellevue Ave.

