SHERIDAN — Uprising, a Sheridan-based organization dedicated to confronting human trafficking and exploitation through education and awareness, will host a national conference, the Greater Rockies Immersive Training on Exploitation and Trafficking, in May 2022.
Uprising was founded in 2019, after one of the organization’s co-founders, Terri Markham, moved to Wyoming and could not find any human trafficking organizations with which she could volunteer.
Wyoming was the last state to enact anti-human trafficking legislation, Markham said, and many people living in rural communities don’t believe sex trafficking is a major problem in their area. According to Markham, the idea that human trafficking doesn’t happen in rural areas is a dangerous illusion; sex trafficking happens everywhere, she said, even if it takes different forms in rural communities.
“Pimps and traffickers move their victims to rural communities on purpose because they suspect...local law enforcement doesn’t know how to spot it,” said Angela Henderson, a professor of sociology at the University of Northern Colorado who has spent the past five years studying commercial sexual exploitation and a future presenter at Uprising’s GRIT Conference.
To combat sex trafficking in rural communities like Sheridan, Uprising offers prevention- and awareness-based resources and training to ensure Sheridan residents are aware of the definition and impact of sex trafficking.
Uprising gears much of its programming toward youth. Through the organization’s youth committee and other outreach, Uprising teaches local adolescents key concepts about human trafficking and lowers their risk of grooming or trafficking in the future. Every time Uprising reaches out to youth, Markham said, they receive disclosures of exploitative, high-risk situations.
Uprising is also known for immersive law enforcement trainings, at one point orchestrating a sting operation in collaboration with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Uprising’s GRIT Conference, which will be held in Sheridan, is dedicated to providing attendees with this type of immersive training. The first two days of the conference, Markham explained, will feature six main presenters, including academics, members of law enforcement and trafficking survivors. On the third day — which Markham called “operations day” — attendees will plan a mock trafficking operation and gain experience using the skills they learned throughout the conference.
Markham emphasized the conference will be interdisciplinary. Conference attendees include those from law enforcement, health care, victim advocates and services and residential care, and attendees will be placed in working groups. This, Markham said, will help participants learn how to combat sex trafficking by collaborating with other organizations.
As a presenter, Henderson is particularly excited about the conference’s interdisciplinary approach. In her more than 15 years in academia, this is the first conference Henderson has ever presented at that prioritized this multi-sector approach.
“Trafficking is a multifaceted issue,” Henderson said. “If we’re going to address it, we have to pull in people from different sectors.”
One day, Markham said, she hopes the GRIT Conference will become a leading national conference on human trafficking.
Uprising’s GRIT Conference will be held May 2-4, 2022.