SHERIDAN — Uprising and the Center for a Vital Community will present a free communitywide training geared toward professionals from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14.
The training will focus on sexual exploitation and trafficking within rural communities; vulnerabilities, victim profiles and trafficker control tactics; and engagement and intervention strategies.
The training will take place at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.
Later that evening, Alexandra Ford will present, “An Evening with The Laughing Survivor.” Ford one of the co-founders of Uprising, will share an excerpt from her memoir, “I Laugh in the Face of Trauma,” at The Tasting Library at 7 p.m.
The evening event is also free and open to the public ages 21 and older.
The Tasting Library is located at 700 N. Main St.