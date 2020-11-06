SHERIDAN — Coming back for its second year, Uprising will host three trainings throughout the state related to human trafficking prevention.
Texas-based Detective Joseph Scaramucci will present “Offender-focused human trafficking (investigations),” expanding on last year’s training that helped law enforcement and other agencies identify human trafficking warning signs and situations. Scaramucci and sponsors of the training — Wyoming Human Trafficking Task Force, Sheridan’s Uprising, Wyoming Division of Victim Services and Wyoming Highway Patrol — will collaboratively teach participants how to effectively investigate a human trafficking operation on a minimal budget with minimal staffing.
“What’s really great is that it focuses, like the name says, on ‘offender-focused human trafficking (investigations),’” Uprising co-founder and Executive Director Terri Markham said. “What that really means to us is that it’s going to be a lot better approach to running trafficking (investigations) for the victim.”
Markham said the training eliminates the need to detain or question victims, but instead directs attention to the perpetrator. Sometimes it’s difficult to work a case without victim cooperation, but the format Scaramucci presents allows for a functional operation despite that.
Scaramucci visited Wyoming recently, presenting in June 2020 for the Wyoming Joint Symposium for Children and Youth.
“Wyoming has made a consistent and strong effort for the past seven years to (make) sure law enforcement is properly training in identifying and understand(ing) victims’ needs in human trafficking (investigations),” Task Force Chair Cara Chambers said. “Additionally, since 2016, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, under the guidance of Col. Kebin Haller, have placed a strong emphasis on making sure highway patrol is routinely trained on interdicting human trafficking.”
With a focus on running investigations with minimal manpower, money and resources, Markham hopes statewide entities will increase awareness.
“Wyoming is still behind the times,” Markham said. “Wyoming was the last state to enact statewide legislation and we just don’t have level of awareness that other states have. It’s hard to make a case to run a costly (investigation) if you don’t see huge problem in the state.”
Chambers disagrees, though, saying Wyoming’s effort has improved since enacting legislation in 2013.
“In 2018 the Division of Victim Service commissioned the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center to conduct a five-year follow-up survey on human trafficking awareness/understanding in our state,” Chambers said. “WySAC had conducted an initial survey in 2013 after the law was passed, and revisited the survey respondents five years later. The results of that follow-up study showed that understanding and the ability to recognize the signs of human trafficking in Wyoming had greatly improved.”
Work in other states surrounding Wyoming have helped operations within the state, too. Yellowstone County in Montana has a strong task force currently combating illicit massage parlor trafficking and advocated for legislation that passed to help eradicate the issue. Large movement forward, like passed legislation, inspires Markham to continue spreading awareness about trafficking.
“That goes to show they’re recognizing there’s a problem, and that’s an hour and a half up the road from us, and there’s at least some of that passing through our community,” Markham said.
Trainings will be held Nov. 16-18. Cheyenne Police Department hosts the first class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, followed by Casper at the Event Center Nov. 17. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office hosts the final training of the week Nov. 18. Trainings are free and count for POST credits, but class size is limited.
RSVP to Markham at terri@uprising.org to confirm your seat.