SHERIDAN — Local nonprofit Uprising will host a middle school orientation June 10 called Up^Grade.
Participants will have the opportunity to take part in games, activities and discussions centered around important topics such as consent, boundaries, healthy relationships, teen dating violence, online safety and exploitation led by local experts from Uprising, Advocacy and Resource Center, Compass Center for Families, CHAPS Equine Assisted Services and SAGE Community Arts.
The event is free, open to all middle-schoolers, and will take place at Sheridan Junior High School, located at 500 Lewis St. in Sheridan, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For additional information, see uprisingwyo.org.