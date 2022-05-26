SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is set to open U.S. 14A by noon May 27.
Crews from both the Lovell and Burgess Junction sides began snow removal operations at the beginning of May with a target date of Memorial Day to open. The snowpack was low this season, which allowed crews to complete plowing operations in time to meet the Memorial Day target.
U.S. 14A is one of four mountain passes that are affected by seasonal winter closures. This 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road is located in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming. WYDOT closes these routes in the late fall once maintaining the roads due to heavy, drifting snow makes it difficult and impractical.
Access to many forest service roads is not available, and motorists are asked to stay on U.S. 14A and not attempt to access any other roads at this time.
WYDOT reminds motorists to obey all speed limits, wear a seat belt at all times, watch for wildlife and enjoy the spectacular drive.