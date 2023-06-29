SHERIDAN — The USDA Forest Service will be accepting applications for seasonal (temporary) jobs from June 29 through July 12 the USA Jobs website.
Temporary positions are a great way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors, and get exposure to different positions within the agency. The positions are in fire, forestry, timber, administration, customer service, visitor services, recreation, hydrology, and biology. Some of the positions will provide opportunities to be rehired and compete for permanent positions after successfully completing 24 months as a temporary employee.
The Forest Service is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. Many of the seasonal vacancies are located within the Rocky Mountain Region, which includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Dedicated individuals from all walks of life and all abilities are invited to join the Forest Service workforce.
All applications must be submitted by July 12, USAJOBS.gov. See fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1116808.pdf for vacancy locations, position titles, and announcement numbers. To learn more about employment opportunities within the Rocky Mountain Region, see Region 2 — Employment at usda.gov. For more information or for assistance with the application process, contact Human Resources Management at 877-372-7248, Option 2.