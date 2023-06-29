SHERIDAN — The USDA Forest Service will be accepting applications for seasonal (temporary) jobs from June 29 through July 12 the USA Jobs website.

Temporary positions are a great way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors, and get exposure to different positions within the agency. The positions are in fire, forestry, timber, administration, customer service, visitor services, recreation, hydrology, and biology. Some of the positions will provide opportunities to be rehired and compete for permanent positions after successfully completing 24 months as a temporary employee.

