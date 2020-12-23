RANCHESTER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers its assistance to home upgrades that may be necessary to implement natural gas.
The Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board successfully completed steps to establish a natural gas line in the Tongue River Valley — Dayton and Ranchester. For some wishing to receive natural gas in their homes but may not have the funds to do so, the USDA offers loans and grants for home upgrades. The Section 504 Home Repair program provides loans and grants to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes or grants the elderly very-low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards.
Public opinion surveys conducted by the USDA found approximately 87% of the homes currently use propane or electricity as the primary heat source, and it is estimated that switching to natural gas would save a typical household heated by propane $953 per year and one heated by electricity $1,729 per year, according to the surveys.
To qualify, you must:
• Be the homeowner and occupy the house.
• Be unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere.
• Have a family income below 50% of the area median income, found through rd.usda.gov/files/RD-DirectLimitMap.pdf.
• For grants, be ages 62 or older and not be able to repay a repair loan
How much money can I get?
• Maximum loan is $20,000.
• Maximum grant is $7,500.
• Loans and grants can be combined for up to $27,500 in assistance.
Those interested in applying or have further questions may visit the program’s website at rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single- family-housing-repair-loans-grants.