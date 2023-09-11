SHERIDAN — Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used for pain relief in medical settings, is often misunderstood by the general public, according to Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Services Lead Medic Ben Wetzel. While the dangers of the drug are palpable with the number of overdoses seen across the country in recent years, Wetzel said fentanyl can be an invaluable tool when used correctly in a controlled medical environment.

Wetzel said fentanyl is used similarly to morphine in a medical setting, although the effects of fentanyl are easier to control. Morphine is a plant-derived opioid and fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, meaning fentanyl is more accurately designed to create the desired effect of pain relief without many of the side effects associated with morphine such as nausea and vomiting.

