SHERIDAN — Recent raptor monitoring confirmed nesting activity in Tensleep Canyon, prompting a voluntary closure of the Valhalla climbing area off U.S. Highway 16.
The closure includes all climbing routes between “Wicked as an M16” of Munitions Wall and “Halfway House” of House Wall and routes between “Caterpillar Exodus” of Caterpillar Wall and “More Brawny than Scrawny” of Firm Wall.
The area is closed through Aug. 15.
The nest site will continue to be monitored throughout the summer.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Bighorn National Forest staff is not involved in the naming of rock climbing routes. Route developers and first ascensionists name rock climbing routes.
According to the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, land management agencies are required to prevent a ‘take’ of specific bird species. Among other actions, law states a take includes disturbing the birds while they are nesting.
If you have questions, contact Bonnie Allison, south zone wildlife biologist, at 307-684-7806 or bonnie.allison@usda.gov.