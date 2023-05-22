Tensleep Climbers Festival 002
Buy Now

A climber ascends dolomite cliffs in Ten Sleep Canyon during the Ten Sleep Climbers Festival Saturday, July 9, 2022.

 Taylor Washburn | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Recent raptor monitoring confirmed nesting activity in Tensleep Canyon, prompting a voluntary closure of the Valhalla climbing area off U.S. Highway 16. 

The closure includes all climbing routes between “Wicked as an M16” of Munitions Wall and “Halfway House” of House Wall and routes between “Caterpillar Exodus” of Caterpillar Wall and “More Brawny than Scrawny” of Firm Wall. 

Recommended for you