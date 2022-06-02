SHERIDAN — Currently, efforts to resume cleanup around Tongue River Cave have been mobilizing. Unfortunately, vandals in the last few weeks covered recently cleaned areas with fresh graffiti that will also need to be removed along with the older paint.
Law enforcement is investigating. If anyone has information about the individuals that may have been involved, they are asked to contact the Bighorn National Forest Sheridan office at 307-674-2600.
Tongue River Cave has long been enjoyed and sometimes abused by visitors over the years. Many U.S. Forest Service employees and volunteers have worked hard to clean up the popular area. Most recently, beginning in 2018 through 2019, the USFS hosted 15 work days, with nearly 70 individual volunteers participating. People with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Hole-in-the-Wall and Northern Rocky Mountain Grottos associated with the National Speleological Society, and Wyoming Wilderness Association were instrumental in planning and carrying out this endeavor.
More than 370 volunteer hours were spent removing trash from the cave and scrubbing graffiti, mostly outside and within the cave entry. Efforts were suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Whether local or visiting from afar, graffiti is not what visitors want or hope to see in natural areas, USFS officials said.
The removal is not only expensive, time consuming and difficult, it also permanently alters the rock and what is lost can never be replaced. USFS officials ask all to be respectful of public lands.
Caves support critical groundwater systems and unique biological communities.
They also provide information about climate change, human history, paleontological resources and minerals. The USFS manages caves and karst resources in keeping with the 1988 Federal Cave Resources Protection Act and in accordance with the multiple use mission of the agency.
If you have questions, please contact the Forest Supervisor’s Office and Tongue Ranger District at 307-674-2600.
For tips on how you can do your part to recreate responsibly, check tips from the National Speleological Society, Leave No Trace or Tread Lightly! organizations.