SHERIDAN — As U.S. Forest Service officials consider pubic comments submitted regarding an invasive grasses mitigation project, project coordinators are working to dispel some misconceptions that arose during initial review of the process.
The Bighorn National Forest is seeking public comment on a plan to combat invasive plants and improve native vegetation conditions on the forest.
Working closely with multiple state and county agencies and partners, BNF staff published a draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Bighorn National Forest’s Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project June 25.
The draft document, available online at fs.usda.gov/bighorn, establishes a 246-page detailed list of answers to questions that must be answered through the National Environmental Policy Act process for any project affecting a national forest. The plan, in particular, includes the potential use of aerial herbicides to treat invasive species on the Bighorn National Forest — mainly Medusahead and Ventenata grasses — as well as “balancing wildlife habitat diversity, mainly sagebrush and larkspur.”
While the scope of the plan includes myriad elements, the largest element of concern for members of the community — including members of the Bighorn Audubon Society — were aerial herbicide applications in a widespread area. However, while the audubon society claims the area affected encompasses 163,000 acres, BNF Range Conservationist Thad Berrett said that number represents the total acreage of sagebrush, not the total acreage anticipated to be treated. That number totals up to 5,400 acres per year, with a greater likelihood of treating “maybe 5,000,” acres annually, according to Thad Berrett, BNF range conservationist.
“We completed a GIS exercise that said we have 163,000 acres of sagebrush,” Berrett said. “That’s roughly how many (acres of sagebrush) we have on the Bighorn National Forest total. We could treat up to 5,400 acres in a given year within that larger area of sagebrush.”
In its final effort before the closing of public comment Aug. 9, the audubon society again encouraged members to comment on the proposal, mentioning concerns with aerial spraying and treatment of 5,100 acres annually of the total area. Organizers said the proposal “will further reduce bird habitat and populations in the Bighorn National Forest.”
“We don’t expect any loss of any native species,” Berrett said. “The application will have impacts to individuals out there, potentially.
“There may be a bird there and we could impact that bird or the next, but Appendix A of the plan identifies protection measures,” he continued. “In areas we know where nests exist, we won’t spray there.”
“ Please note that the Bighorn Audubon Society strongly supports safely and effectively controlling invasive species, and the use of proven wildland fire mitigation practices,” a note in the Bighorn Audubon Society’s press release said. “We also understand Mr. Berrett’s primary focus, as rangeland management specialist, is to increase livestock foraging. Still, please understand Bighorn Audubon Society’s mission is to protect birds and their habitats in our region. Our request to protect the BNF mountain sagebrush ecosystem for birds and other wildlife with a sensible balanced plan within this multiuse forest is not unreasonable.
“The BNF preferred plan to treat up to 5,100 acres annually of the 163,000 acres of mountain big sage for years to come, and by aerial spraying of chemicals, is a very unreasonable plan that purposely further reduces bird and other wildlife habitat, therefore populations, in the forest,” it continued.
If aerial herbicide application is chosen as the most suitable option for invasive species and management on the BNF, Berrett said — in receiving information regarding the practice from county weed and pest officials — aerial application of herbicides can be spot treated, and treatments would impact 10-20 acres at a time within a drainage area 200-500 acres in size.
“Our analysis documents that indeed there would be some effect to surrounding (flowering plants) when treating sagebrush or larkspur, but we won’t be treating hundreds of acres of larkspur,” Berrett said.
In addition to sagebrush treatment, larkspur treatment is also in the scope of the project. The BNF has two species of larkspur, one of which staff anticipates treating — Duncecap larkspur, or Delphinium occidentale. That particular species of larkspur is found in moist draws or some uplands and mainly limited to the sedimentary soils on the west side of the mountain, according to Berrett.
“Duncecap Larkspur is more poisonous to cattle, and our sheep permittees are not thinking that the sheep eat the taller Duncecap Larkspur much, as we have proposed using the sheep for this before,” Berrett said. “After reading that research, we moved forward to the proposed action, which would continue to have several management options including grazing and chemical treatment for Duncecap larkspur only.”
For more information on the project, or to read the entire Draft Environmental Impact Statement, see fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57457. BNF Public Information Officer Sara Kirol said staff is currently reviewing all public comment and will make a determination after considering submitted public comments.