SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest Supervisor has announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions were lifted Sept. 21.
“With cooler days and longer cold nights, the weather is more in our favor to better prevent wildfires,” said Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson. “Please continue to be careful with your campfire to ensure it does not escape.”
Almost 50 percent of wildfires on the Bighorn National Forest are started by humans.
USFS officials said it is every forest visitor’s responsibility to recreate responsibly and follow best practices. To report a fire call 9-1-1.
The Crater Ridge Fire Area Closure remains in effect to provide for public and firefighter safety as firefighting efforts continue. The fire still has the potential for active growth despite increasing containment and favorable weather conditions.
For more information on the Bighorn National Forest, see fs.usda.gov/bighorn.