DENVER, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is hiring for temporary or seasonal jobs across the nation.
Positions are in fire, trails, timber, administration, recreation, fisheries and archeology. There are also opportunities to be rehired and compete for permanent positions after completing 24 months of employment as a temporary employee. The application period for fire positions starts Nov. 16, and for non-fire positions starts Dec. 1, on www.USAJOBS.gov.
USFS leadership looks for dedicated individuals from all walks of life, of all abilities, to join the workforce.
Available positions include:
• Visitor information assistant
• Archaeological technician
• Forestry technician
• Engineering technician
• Biological technician
• More
Visit the USFS website for locations and additional requirement information. For more information, contact Human Resources Management at 877-372-7248, Option 2.