BUFFALO — Bighorn National Forest planners are seeking comments on the proposed action for the Pole Creek Vegetation Management project. The Pole Creek project area is in the southeast corner of the Bighorn National Forest and is administered by the Powder River Ranger District.
The purpose of this project is to use various forest management practices to improve the health and productivity of forests, grasslands and watersheds, achieve a more balanced mix of forest habitat diversity, and address the escalating risk of wildfire that threatens communities around the Bighorn National Forest.
The primary treatments included in the proposed action are commercial timber harvesting, prescribed burning, pre-commercial stand improvement thinning, non-commercial fuel reduction thinning, aspen/riparian habitat restoration, and changes to the permanent road system. More information is available on the Bighorn National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/projects/bighorn/landmanagement/projects.
Public input will assist the Forest Service in completing its design of the project and in conducting its environmental analysis. Submit written comments to comments-bighorn@usda.gov with “Pole Creek Project” in the subject line within 60 days (late-February) of publication of a legal notice in the Casper Star Tribune.
A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the project 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Johnson County Fire Hall, 790 Volunteer Lane in Buffalo.