SHERIDAN — U.S. Forest Service officials have started the process of creating a climbing management plan in Tensleep Canyon, an area growing in popularity for recreationists and therefore creating challenges for management of the area.
Traci Weaver, district ranger in the Powder River Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest, noted controversy heightened in 2019 in the canyon between climber groups and other user groups. As a result, forest officials hired a climbing ranger in 2019 and had two in the canyon last year, working to mitigate issues and begin gathering information for the climbing plan now being developed.
Weaver said the goal of the plan is to manage climbing and other recreational uses in the area while protecting natural resources and balancing all user groups.
“We have to have the chicken before the egg. We need to come up with what this climbing management plan is going to be, what actions we’re going to take before we determine whether or not we’re at capacity for route development, whether we’re going to allow more route development, how that process is going to look,” Weaver said Thursday. “But in the meantime, we need people to be respectful of that letter that we issued, respectful of the CFRs (Code of Federal Regulations) that govern us and cease and desist with current route development.”
Weaver was referring to a media release from July 2019 that reminded climbers that new climbing routes or trails are prohibited.
“We know that it’s still going on, and that’s not helping our situation right now and trying to wrap our minds around what all we have out at Tensleep Canyon,” Weaver added.
During a public meeting held virtually Thursday, Brian Boden, a natural resource specialist with the Bighorn National Forest, outlined some of the issues forest officials will consider as the plan comes together.
Those issues include highway safety, user-created trails, resource damage in staging areas, dispersed camping, human and pet waste, wildlife management and biodiversity, commercial outfitters and guides and geological resources.
Boden said officials will study whether the area has the parking capacity to meet the popularity of the area.
In addition, he said, there are more than a dozen miles of user-created trails in the area. Of those, the plan considers creating a trail system of just more than 11 miles to some of the more popular sites.
Creating the trail system officially would allow the trails to be part of the forest’s maintenance plan. But, Boden said, the USFS doesn’t have the resources to maintain additional trails, so partnerships with volunteer organizations will be needed.
Where climbers set up for the day at the bottom of cliffs or crags, Boden said resource damage such as erosion can occur. Forest officials hope to identify popular staging areas and make plans to maintain them as part of the plan.
In addition, with the rise in popularity of Tensleep Canyon, dispersed camping in the area has increased. This affects the forest both in terms of disturbances to vegetation in the area and the frequency of improper disposal of human and pet waste. The local climbing coalition has added four portable toilets to the area, but adding additional or more permanent facilities are labor intensive and expensive.
Forest officials also plan to study the impacts of increased usage on sensitive species located in the area such as Peregrine falcons, a species of bats and the Northern Leopard Frog.
Forest officials said they hope to publish a draft environmental assessment in August or September and issue a final decision on the project in October of November. Implementation of those plans, then, would begin in the spring and summer of 2022.
One attendee of Thursday’s virtual meeting pointed out that climbing has been talked about for more than a dozen years on the forest, and asked why it has taken this long to address the issue.
“Maybe it’s the glacial speed of government thing or maybe it’s just we’ve had a lot on our plate,” Weaver said. “We are a multiple use agency. We manage land for multiple purposes and it just took us awhile to make Tensleep a priority. But we are now.”
Tensleep Canyon isn’t just a local climbing spot; individuals come from across the world to climb in the canyon. The area has been so popular that forest officials believe there are more than 1,200 bolted routes there.
While that recreational use has seen the biggest growth in the last few decades, Weaver stated several times Thursday that the plan is not just about climbing. Staff members of the Bighorn National Forest are tasked with balancing all uses and protection of the natural resource.
She added the USFS is not at the stage of the project where final decisions are being made, as staff are still gathering data and determining impacts.