SHERIDAN — The USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region is seeking public feedback on a proposed list of deferred maintenance projects under consideration for Great American Outdoors Act funding in fiscal year 2022, including several in the Bighorn National Forest.
The Forest Service projects, which are now open for public feedback on the Forest Service website, aim to address the agency’s $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog and improve public access and quality of visitor experience through repair and restoration of roads, trails, bridges, recreation sites and other facilities.
The proposed projects were selected based on seven criteria:
• Reducing deferred maintenance
• Promoting management of America’s forests
• Improving visitor experience
• Contributing to rural economic development
• Improving visitor access
• Ensuring health and safety
• Leveraging partner contributions and resources
Signed into law this summer, the Great American Outdoors Act provides funding that will enable federal land managers to take aggressive steps to address deferred maintenance and other infrastructure projects on national forest and grasslands through 2025.
The Forest Service is working closely with all interested publics to ensure the selected projects continue to meet local needs and maximize the benefits experienced by millions of Americans who visit and use their national forests and grasslands.
The public has until Nov. 30 to review and provide feedback on the proposed list.
Bighorn National Forest projects on the list include:
• Forest-wide vault toilet replacements
• Medicine Wheel: Repair existing parking lot, fencing and deficient overhead power line that connects to interpreter kiosk. Construct mobile radio equipment. Implement interpretive education certification for staff.
• Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act program implementation in six areas
• Sibley Lake dock and day use area improvement, including development of lakeside trail
• Forest-wide trailhead improvements
• Shell Falls propane generator installation
• Greybull work center renovations
• Forest Service Road 19 improvements
• Forest-wide painting and roof replacements
• Forest Service Road 15, Dayton Gulch roadway improvements
• Sheridan municipal watershed roads improvement
• Forest-wide roadside tree clearing
• Burgess Junction and Leigh Creek dump station infrastructure improvements
• Story Penrose Trail improvements, trail rehabilitation