SHERIDAN — Two projects in the Bighorn National Forest have spanned years and yet continue to sit at the forefront of the minds of several habitat-focused individuals who work frequently on the forest: caves and aspens.
With the hope of people recreating responsibly in caves throughout Wyoming and, in particular, the Bighorn National Forest, women like Wyoming Game and Fish Department nongame biologist Laura Beard of Lander and USFS’ Tracy Pinter seek to reestablish life and health to local caves, in particular Tongue River Cave and other “sacrifice caves” like it.
“People used to talk about sacrifice caves,” Beard said. “(Sacrifice caves are ones that are) so accessible.”
Because of a history of misuse and lack of respect for the cave, in addition to discovering a bat maternity roost, a bat gate was installed on the cave to prevent disruption of the species. Since its discovery, access has remained closed through the COVID-19 pandemic, as biologists were unsure whether the virus could be spread to the species.
In addition, the large amounts of human waste and trash, vandalism and other lack of care for the natural facility prompted the continued closure.
“With Tongue cave in particular, because of all the vandalism, we put that gate back up,” Pinter said. “It was closed in the winter for hibernation but it was an administrative closure and no one really paid attention to it or knew about it, frankly. So we put (the bat gate) back up.”
Members of the Hole in the Wall Grotto and Wyoming Wilderness Association cleaned it up in 2019.
“...The plan is to when we figure out when the bats are using and when it should be open, then we will be enforcing the registration,” she said.
Also contributing greatly to plant and animal health on the Bighorn are aspens.
“Aspen is a very important habitat type for wildlife,” Pinter said. “It’s second only to riparian as far as diversity of the wildlife and the plants and animals that use it.”
Humans, however, are not the biggest culprit for aspen unhealth. Wildlife grazes on aspens, thus making it difficult for growth to continue with the stands currently growing in the forest. Because of that, agency staff members have installed aspen fencing throughout the forest to preserve the groupings of trees.
Citizen science includes helping monitor aspen treatments, ensuring the stands are protected with the fencing maintenance and keeping wildlife and livestock, other conifers and blowdown from disturbing the grouping of aspen trees.
“We want to monitor how we’re doing, what treatments we’re doing and how it’s coming back and what works and doesn’t work,” Pinter said. “Part of our adaptive management and these (National Environmental Policy Act) and watershed-scale projects. We do have a protocol for training to go out with the groups to train them, but it’s a pretty simple process of counting chutes, measuring, taking pictures, that kind of thing.”
Pinter said she would like college or high school science class or other non-governmental organizations to adopt aspen stands.
“We’re trying to do some baseline data, and then after-treatment every three to five years,” Pinter said.
For those interested in volunteering with caves or aspens, contact Pinter at tracy.pinter@usda.gov.