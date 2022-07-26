BUFFALO — Although the Gem Lake Fire has not grown substantially over the past few days, Bighorn National Forest officials have issued an emergency area closure in one part of the forest, BNF Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol announced over the weekend.
The fire first ignited July 14, when a private plane, traveling from Powell to Buffalo, crashed in a remote part of the Bighorn Mountains.
Two passengers died in the crash. When asked about the incident, neither Johnson County Coroner David Harness nor Johnson County Sheriff’s Office personnel would confirm the identities of the crash victims. Harness indicated he does not plan to release the names of the victims until the coroner’s report is complete.
“State Coroner’s Law in Wyoming prohibits me from giving identity until our coroner’s investigation is complete and that is when we file our report with the Clerk of Court after all toxicology is complete…” Harness said in an email to The Sheridan Press. “What I can tell you is: yes, there was a plane crash and yes, two people were killed.”
The Powell Tribune identified the two victims of the crash as Charles “Charly” Schell and Kelli Taylor Schell, the owners of Cateechee Golf Club in northeast Georgia.
“It is with profound sadness and heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of Charly and Kelli Schell…” Cateechee Golf Club announced on Facebook July 16. “Cateechee has provided special memories for many of us, and we will continue the legacy that Charly and Kelli paved and the business model that embraces the community.”
Shortly after the crash, U.S. Forest Service firefighters located the crash wreckage near the remote Middle Fork of Rock Creek in the Bighorn Mountains while responding to reports of a fire. Firefighters have been working to contain the fire — called the Gem Lake Fire — ever since.
Mapping of the blaze completed over the weekend determined the fire encompasses 21 acres of Bighorn National Forest land, Kirol said. Despite concerns about recent hot and dry weather conditions, the Gem Lake Fire has not grown much in the past week; Kirol explained the increase from USFS personnel’s initial fire size approximation of 15 acres and the current estimate is due to more accurate mapping endeavors, not fire growth. Sunday night thunderstorms — which included significant rainfall — also assisted firefighting efforts.
Kirol anticipated the fire will continue on this trajectory, barring any unforeseen issues.
“We’re not expecting huge changes with the support from the helicopters,” Kirol said.
Last week, Forest Service personnel primarily employed aerial firefighting equipment to successfully limit the fire’s growth due to challenges engaging the fire on the ground with potential rapid fire growth and the lack of safety zones in the area, Kirol said. Current firefighting efforts include two Chinook helicopters, assisted by a smaller helicopter, and the Gila National Forest Helitack crew, as well as a military helicopter on standby to provide assistance to firefighters in case of accident or injury.
Approximately 20 on-the-ground firefighters are also working to limit the fire’s spread, Kirol said. Blacktooth and Black Hills Wildland Fire Modules are now establishing a “spike camp” — or a self-contained firefighting campsite a few miles from the fire — to assist in constructing containment lines and other fire suppression efforts on the ground.
To protect firefighters and members of the public, however, BNF Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson has imposed an emergency area closure of parts of the national forest land most affected by the fire. The closure prohibits access to a restricted area stretching from near Forest System Trail 039 to the Powder River and Tongue Ranger District boundary, from east to west, and North Rock Creek and the junction of Forest System Trails 040 and 043, from north to south, Johnson’s order indicates.
Violation of the emergency area closure — except by special use authorization or by law enforcement and rescue officials — is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $5,000 fine or both.
After going into effect July 22, the closure will remain active until Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m. or until rescinded, whichever comes first.