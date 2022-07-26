BUFFALO — Although the Gem Lake Fire has not grown substantially over the past few days, Bighorn National Forest officials have issued an emergency area closure in one part of the forest, BNF Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol announced over the weekend.

The fire first ignited July 14, when a private plane, traveling from Powell to Buffalo, crashed in a remote part of the Bighorn Mountains. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

