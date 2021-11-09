SHERIDAN — Amid controversy and delays for public comment, the U.S. Forest Service’s “Alternative 2,” a plan to aerially apply herbicides to plant species in the Bighorn National Forest, will not move forward until at least April 2022, officials said.
USFS’ preference for Alternative 2 was outlined in a draft environmental impact report released in June 2021. According to the draft report, Alternative 2 entails treating some 5,000 acres of three invasive plant species — cheatgrass, medusahead and ventenata — as well as mountain big sagebrush with manual, mechanical and biological methods and both aerial and manual application of herbicides.
Alternative 2 would not be the first use of herbicides in the Bighorn National Forest; all propositions in the environmental impact report “include the use of herbicides applied using ground-based methods.” If USFS officials implement Alternative 2, it will simply offer the USFS a new way to apply herbicides: by plane, helicopter or drone.
According to USFS Range Conservationist Thad Barrett, cheatgrass appeared in the Bighorn National Forest years ago and now covers some acreage, largely in the southern Bighorns. Because of the species’ ubiquity in the forest, it will be impossible, Barrett said, to remove cheatgrass entirely. Rather, Alternative 2 would help USFS personnel attempt to remove cheatgrass in certain areas, including big game winter ranges.
Meanwhile, medusahead and ventenata were discovered in the national forest in 2018, just off Highway 16, Barrett said.
“Most invasive plants are smart in the sense that they find ways to exist when other things would have a harder time,” Barrett said.
Medusahead, cheatgrass and ventenata certainly give native plants a hard time. These invasive species set seeds and start growing in the fall and early winter, which allows them to outcompete native plants for water and nutrients, Barrett said. Wildlife do not like to eat medusahead, cheatgrass and especially ventenata, which reinforces the plants’ ability to stay and sprout anew in the Bighorn National Forest.
Finally, Alternative 2 would authorize the USFS to aerially apply herbicides to manage one native plant species: mountain big sagebrush. According to the draft environmental impact report, the implementation of Alternative 2 would allow for the control of mountain big sagebrush using several methods, including aerial herbicide application, to meet “desired conditions.”
These conditions would be determined by a variety of factors, including soil, topography, historic disturbances in the region, wildlife and plant species in the area, livestock operations and habitat diversity. The draft report indicates large swaths of sagebrush, uninterrupted by other plant species, are undesirable, while fields of sagebrush interspersed with grasses and wildflowers are desirable for wildlife and livestock needs.
Since its introduction, Alternative 2 stirred controversy. Documents received in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Sheridan Press indicate significant differences in opinion on the issue.
According to Barrett, USFS personnel approve of the plan because ground application of herbicides can be imprecise and dangerous for workers. Usually, these plant species grow on mountainous terrain, meaning that USFS must apply herbicides by all-terrain vehicles or by backpacking into the area. While ATV application of herbicides will likely leave some targeted plants untreated and ATV wheels may actually spread invasive species’ seeds, Barrett said, backpacking is time-intensive and, at times, unsafe.
Applying herbicides aerially, Barrett said, would allow for an even distribution of herbicides and would not expose human applicators to potentially harmful chemicals for long periods of time. The benefits of decreasing the spread of Alternative 2’s target plants, USFS’ draft environmental impact report argues, outweigh the potential injury to the forest, which include contamination to soil or waterways, herbicide application to unintended plants and harm to wildlife and pollinators.
Ranchers, too, support the proposed alternative. Martin Mercer of Paintrock Ranch, whose family cattle have grazed on Bighorn National Forest land since the late 1800s, said he was in favor of Alternative 2 because the targeted invasive species are a detriment to both livestock grazing and wildlife. Aerial application of herbicides, he said, is both wise management and economical. Several ranchers echoed Mercer’s opinion in public comments on Alternative 2.
Many, however, took issue with ranchers getting a say in herbicide application at all. Instead, these commenters say, cattle should not be allowed to graze on national forest land.
“Get the livestock out of this forest,” Jean Publiee commented on USFS’ draft environmental impact statement. “We need this land to be natural not farmland…We are subsidizing robber baron cattle ranchers.”
Finally, several environmental activists oppose the aerial application of herbicides in the national forest. The Bighorn Audubon Society, a local chapter of a national society dedicated to protecting North American birds, objected to the aerial application of herbicides targeting sagebrush several bird species, including sage grouse, sage sparrows and Brewer’s sparrows, rely on sagebrush for shelter. The society also cited USFS research that demonstrates that more than 90 bird species rely on sagebrush ecosystems.
Other commenters echoed these concerns.
“This is not wise on many levels,” said Daryl Stilwell in a comment, citing the collateral damage to other plant species with limited increases in grazing.
“Please do not spray,” commented Dainis Hazners, mentioning his concerns about herbicide impacts on bees and other pollinators.
The current status of Alternative 2: the USFS does not have authorization to apply herbicides aerially, Barrett said. In January 2022, the service will release a second — and final — version of the project’s environmental impact report, which will include and evaluate all public comments the USFS received on the issue. After a 45-day objection period, the forest supervisor will sign the final record of decision on the matter, likely in April 2022. This document, Barrett explained, will determine the forest service’s policy.
Whether the USFS will apply herbicides to the Bighorn National Forest aerially will remain unknown until that final decision next year.