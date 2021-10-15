SHERIDAN — Recent precipitation has greatly reduced activity in the Crater Ridge Fire area, according to officials with the Bighorn National Forest.
The need for a large closure is no longer necessary and Bighorn National Forest officials have reopened a portion of the area to the public for fall recreational use.
A closure of the core fire area including Boyd Ridge and the Red Springs/Marble Quarry roads will remain in place until further notice. This is necessary for rehabilitation work to remove a burned structure, remove hazard trees along roads and to close dozer lines and lower-level roads opened for suppression to seed them so they don’t become permanent scars. Burned areas are inherently dangerous due to unstable soils and trees falling without warning, forest officials said.
For details on the closure area, refer to the map on the Bighorn National Forest’s website.
If you have questions, contact the Forest Supervisor’s Office at 307-674-2600.