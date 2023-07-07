SHERIDAN — Road conditions on some Bighorn National Forest roads have improved allowing many routes to reopen.
Even with the openings, conditions are continuously changing. If the rain and snow continue, some routes could become wet and unsuitable for travel again. Many locations off roads are still not suitable for motorized camping equipment. Resource damage may occur if people attempt to camp in these locations and they could be in violation of existing regulations.
Officials ask that those recreating in the Bighorns walk the area they intend to camp and do not travel an off route if it appears that they may damage it or their vehicle by driving there.
“We have been working through an unprecedented amount of needed road closures, and appreciate how responsible people been,” said Andrew Johnson Bighorn Forest Supervisor. “Please continue to be patient and protect our natural resources by not traveling on routes that are too wet to support this use.”
The Bighorn National Forest road crew is currently working overtime to repair routes where vehicles and wet conditions caused damage. Roads are being assessed frequently by USFS staff to determine if closures can be lifted. Please continue to be vigilant and stay off routes that are too wet until they are dry.