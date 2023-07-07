USFS road closures
Buy Now

A vehicle stuck in the mud on Forest Service Road 196 shows just how saturated mountain roads and trails have become due to rain and snowmelt this year. The Bighorn National Forest has closed many roads in the Bighorn Mountains to prevent resource damage.

 Courtesy photo | Bighorn National Forest

SHERIDAN — Road conditions on some Bighorn National Forest roads have improved allowing many routes to reopen.

USFS continue encouraging visitors to check the Bighorn National Forest website for an updated list of closures, https://www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn.

Recommended for you