SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest officials invite the public to two rescheduled public meetings to discuss the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project on the Bighorn National Forest.
The public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, began June 26 and continues for the following 45 days. Comments will be accepted through Aug. 9. Invasive plant species like the Medusahead and Ventenata grasses threaten native plant and wildlife habitat, undermine the health of watersheds and increase wildfire risk. The project proposes using a full spectrum of available tools to treat invasive species and manage their spread.
Treatment options include education, mechanical pulling, aerial and ground-based herbicide application, biological agents and managing native species with mowing, prescribed fire and herbicides. The proposal also includes the use of herbicides to achieve a desired future condition for habitat structural stages of mountain big sagebrush, while balancing wildlife habitat diversity and livestock foraging opportunities.
The public meetings are rescheduled and in-person:
• July 26 — 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park, 320 W. Alger St., Sheridan
• July 27 — 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Big Horn County Weed and Pest office, 4782 Highway 310, Greybull
More information on the Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project is available online, or by contacting Chris Jones at 307-674-2627 or christopher.d.jones@usda.gov.
The public may submit comments June 26 through Aug. 9, using the instructions listed in the Federal Register notice or by email with “Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project” in the subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mail to: Forest Supervisor, 2013 Eastside 2nd St., Sheridan, WY 82801, or faxed to 307-674-2668.