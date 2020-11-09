DENVER, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will host virtual job fairs by phone for job seekers interested in working for the USDA Forest Service next year. More than 900 temporary positions are available for the 2021 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
During the one-hour, toll-free call, recruiters will introduce job seekers to the USFS, provide information regarding available jobs, provide an overview of the application process and answer questions.
Virtual job fair schedule
• Monday, 1-2 p.m.
• Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon
• Thursday, 11 a.m. to noon
• Friday, 1-2 p.m.
Call-in information, instructions
• Dial the call-in number: 1-888-844-9904
• Enter the access code followed by the number sign: 7662084#
Temporary jobs are available in a variety of occupations such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support. Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs through USAJOBS during these time frames:
• Nov. 16 – 26: Wildland fire jobs
• Dec. 1 – 11: Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering and other jobs
Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS during the applicable time frames at usajobs.gov. Temporary and permanent job opportunities can also be found online at fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach.
Resume tips and application resources to support job seekers in applying for jobs with the Rocky Mountain Region include:
• Include all required information (e.g., name, address, previous work history with dates and hours worked per week, etc.)
• Tailor your resume to each job announcement
• Spell out acronyms
For questions about the virtual hiring call, please contact Jack West at 850-445-7929 or jack.m.west@usda.gov.