SHERIDAN — An analysis process for wildland-urban interface treatments is underway for approximately 30 acres of treatment near Arrowhead Lodge. Officials on the Bighorn National Forest’s Tongue Ranger District are seeking public comments.
The need for this WUI treatment was initially identified in the Johnson Creek Vegetation Management Environmental Analysis. Field visits by officials indicate the need to expand the areas that were identified in the Johnson Creek Vegetation Management EA due to fire risk to existing infrastructure.
The proposed treatments include hand thinning of timber and piling of cut and existing downed debris, followed by burning of the piles within two years of completion. This would be done to limit potential surface fire behavior and create a reasonable and safe working environment for wildland fire responders. The riparian corridor of Marcum Creek is excluded from the treatment units.
Proposed treatment units include a buffer around Arrowhead Lodge to protect structures from the common prevailing west and southwest winds that could increase risk for wildfire spread. The proposed treatment is designed to reduce the risk and intensity of wildfires within the project area.
To submit comments, send an email to comments-bighorn@usda.gov with “Arrowhead Lodge Fuels Treatment” in the subject line by Dec. 10, 2021.
For more information on the project please contact Jon Warder at jon.warder@usda.gov or 307-674-2631.