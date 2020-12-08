SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest Tongue Ranger District is seeking comments on the proposed action for the Sheridan Municipal Watershed project. The project proposes actions to limit sediment and debris in the municipal watershed and adjacent lands in the event of a wildfire.
The proposal includes mechanical timber harvest including clear cuts greater than 40 acres, non-commercial thinning and hand piling, prescribed burns, aspen and riparian habitat improvement, road maintenance and decommissioning, and recreation site improvement. Information is available on the Bighorn National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/projects/bighorn/landmanagement/projects.
Please submit your comments to comments-bighorn@usda.gov with “Sheridan Municipal Watershed” in the subject line within 60 days (mid-February) of the legal notice publication that will be noted on the Forest webpage above.
For more information, please contact Jon Warder at jon.warder@usda.gov. A virtual public meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m., with details to follow on the Forest’s website, in additional news releases and on social media.