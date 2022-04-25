SHERIDAN — U.S. Forest Service officials in the Bighorn National Forest will again offer a series of citizen science projects, wilderness monitoring projects and volunteering days.
From going out to keep an eye on various species to spending a day pulling weeds, individuals can participate in benefiting the environment for later generations.
Citizen science projects through the Partnership Opportunity Guide include a wide variety of selections for locals. Due to the large amount of land USFS officials tend, it is very difficult to make sure every part of it is monitored well and is healthy, according to USFS officials. In this case, citizen science projects are a method for the community to participate in the monitoring process. With each of the programs, volunteers will submit data to an app, whether it’s about birds or various species of trees. Most of the projects themselves are relatively new, starting last summer.
Data taken from the different projects go into a larger database.
“Scientists can take that information and help bolster the information we already have,” Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol said.
Monarch Mapper is a project where volunteers can help the USFS officials identify locations of milkweed. Milkweed is the sole host plant for monarch butterflies, making identification of the plant’s location throughout the forest necessary for the service to monitor both species.
Other projects include INaturalist and Ebird. INaturalist is a general database to record any species, whether it is plants, animals, insects or trees. USFS officials are working with the Bighorn Audubon Society specifically to set up and monitor the INaturalist application.
“Say individuals go out for a hike one day and they see some really cool flowers or birds. They can go in INaturalist and document all of that stuff along the route,” Evans Kirol said.
Ebird is geared toward specifically documenting bird species. This information can assist in showing the habitats and movement of local bird species during specific seasons.
Aspen Stand Monitoring is another citizen science project in the community. In this specific field, volunteers document locations of aspen trees. This is important in the sense that aspen is a unique ecosystem that increases biodiversity according to Kirol. Aspen is generally located in riparian areas, therefore, creating a higher diversity of birds and bats.
Aspens also help with fire management, as the species is known to stop or slow fires. Using that technique during dry seasons can really allow the forest service to control the various fires,” Evans Kirol said.
“If there are people who do not want to go out and deal with barbed wire and hiking really far, the Aspen Stand Monitoring is a good option,” Evans Kirol said.
Other projects include fence repair, wilderness monitoring and invasive weed removal.
The fence project entails removing or fixing hazardous fences throughout the Bighorn Mountains. Before fixing the fences, though, inventory must be taken, which requires volunteers as well. The project was previously advertised but it did not receive any volunteer interest. USFS project leaders hosted a kickoff meeting April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Johnson County Fire Hall. During the meeting, fence removal dates and methods for tracking or inventorying problem fences were discussed.
“The fence project is one of the harder projects, but it is also very rewarding because we are able to look and see what has been accomplished,” Evans Kirol said. “Removing the fences that are hazardous makes a difference on people, wildlife and pets that can be potentially injured by the fences themselves.”
The wilderness project includes monitoring human use in the Bighorn National Forest through campsite evaluations. Often, when an individual camps in a certain area in the forest, they leave some type of human waste. Over time, that waste builds up to create a noticeable impact on the area. The Wyoming Wilderness Association is partnering with the USFS to continue the project. Individuals wanting to monitor campsites in the Cloud Peak Wilderness may reach out to WWA Executive Director Khale Century Reno at 307-672-2751.
As a quick way to volunteer, the forest service is offering an invasive weeds project, requiring volunteers to pull invasive weeds. Prizes are given out for various categories, such as the number of weeds one eradicates.
Citizen science projects serve as long term and year-round projects compared to the one-day events. One-day events listed in the opportunity guide include Kids Fishing Day, National Trails Day, National Public Lands Day and Tongue River Cleanup Day.
The Kids Fishing Day will be June 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Porcupine Ranger Station Pond, located on Forest Road 13, north off Highway 14A. The event is free and open to the public.
National Public Lands Day is Sept. 24, encouraging participants to enjoy lands open to everyone. Likewise, National Trails Day honors all of the officials and volunteers who have upheld the recreational trails June 4.
USFS Trails Coordinator Justin Reimer has been a part of the forest service for 15 years now, working on maintaining the 1,400 miles of motorized and nonmotorized trails throughout the Bighorn Mountains. He works with a crew to put together an annual list of trails for maintenance, keeping a rotating list of all the trails within the forest. For bigger projects, they will take on a partnership with various organizations, such as Wyoming State Trails.
“We are picking up volunteers wherever we can,” Reimer said. “We will work with groups like Black Mountain Nordic Club to do maintenance on some Nordic trails. We will do a couple of work days on that every year. Last year, for instance, we had the Bighorn Climbers Coalition in Tensleep Canyon to do some work.”
Tongue River Cleanup Day does not have a date set. The main focus of the day will be to remove trash and repaint signs along the North Tongue River.
To participate in the specific projects, visit the Bighorn National Forest 2022 Partnership Opportunities Guide, fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1006721.pdf. Each area will have specific individuals to contact.
“We are always looking for partners and volunteers that want to make a difference,” Evans Kirol said. “If there are things that people see out there that maybe we are overlooking, please let us know. We want this to continue into the future.”